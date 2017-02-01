Battery flaws caused Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fires

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Korea's government-run agency for technology and standards confirmed that the fires in Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones were caused by battery flaws, Sputniknews reported citing local media.

As experts explained, some batteries contained damaged electrodes and some missed insulation materials.

"Problems in the batteries were found to be highly likely the cause of the fires, but we found nothing unusual in the smartphone itself," a statement of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reads, Yonhap Agency informs.

The Galaxy Note 7 smartphones were produced by Samsung in August 2016. Shortly after the release, mass media began reporting about faulty batteries in the smartphones which caused fires. The model was recalled and its production was halted in October. Some airlines banned use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on boards of aircraft.