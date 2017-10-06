Weather
Astana to host YouthSpeak Forum

6 October 2017 15:19 82

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 14 and 15 for the first time in its history the AIESEC YouthSpeak Forum will be held in Kazakh capital.

YouthSpeak Forum is a premiere event that brings together young and senior leaders to form a diverse cross-sector and multi-generational space for inspiring conversations around pressing global issues. The Forum aims to create an environment where people from diverse backgrounds can cross-pollinate ideas, share insights and gain new perspectives to create actionable outcomes to push the world forward.

