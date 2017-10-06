Astana to host YouthSpeak Forum
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 14 and 15 for the first time in its history the AIESEC YouthSpeak Forum will be held in Kazakh capital.
YouthSpeak Forum is a premiere event that brings together young and senior leaders to form a diverse cross-sector and multi-generational space for inspiring conversations around pressing global issues. The Forum aims to create an environment where people from diverse backgrounds can cross-pollinate ideas, share insights and gain new perspectives to create actionable outcomes to push the world forward.