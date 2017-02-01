Astana to host forum focusing on disappearing Turkic nations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2nd humanitarian forum "Great Steppe" will be held in Astana on May 26.

President of the Turkic Academy and Chairman of the Board of Republican newspaper Yegemen Kazakhstan Darkhan Kydyrali announced the date of the upcoming forum on Tuesday. He made it public at the presentation of the multivolume collection "Disappearing Turkic languages" at the National Academic Library.



"We held the first humanitarian forum "Great Steppe" last May. It brought together Russian, Turkish researchers and their colleagues from other Turkic-speaking countries. The participants shared their thoughts on the development of Turkic cooperation regardless of political system of the country they came from. This year's forum will be dedicated to the issues of disappearing Turkic nations," Kydyrali said.



The presentation of the multivolume collection "Disappearing Turkic languages" was held with the support of the Khoja Ahmet Yassawi Kazakh-Turkish University. 130 scientists from 26 countries helped create the collection.