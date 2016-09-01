Weather
Astana to host BARCEF 2016 Oct 7

28 September 15:33

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 7, 2016, the city of Astana will host the 3rd annual Bolashak Alumni Reunion Conference and Education Fair 2016.  

The goal of the event is to offer a platform for effective recruiting process, broadening opportunities in training professionals, strengthening international partnership between the Kazakh and foreign universities in academic mobility, academic and exchange programs, Kazinform refers to bolashak.gov.kz 

A conference-forum will be held as part of BARCEF 2016 during which foreign universities will showcase their education facilities and programs. Besides, several memorandums of cooperation will be signed between Kazakhstani and foreign educational institutions.

The event will bring together international education experts, deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, heads of central executive authorities, partners of the Bolashak Program (British Council, Campus France, Alliance Française, DAAD etc.), the representatives of Global Education Scholarship Program (Skolkovo) and Algarish (Tatarstan), over 60 foreign and Kazakhstani universities and graduates of the Bolashak Program.

Study Inn. International Education Centre is a co-organizer of BARCEF 2016. 

 

Keywords: Bolashak Scholarship, Education ,
