Archbishop Peta: Kazakhstan faces big tasks

6 February 16:18 154

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roman Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana Tomasz Peta has shared his thoughts on the recent state-of-the-nation address delivered by President Nursultan Nazarbayev with Kazinform correspodent.

His Excellency Tomasz Peta said that while Kazakhstan has great achievements, it also faces big tasks.

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana especially welcomed Nursultan Nazarbayev's words on the importance of spiritual and moral upbringing of the next generation.

He also praised Kazakhstan's economic growth and influence in the international arena.

 

 

Keywords: President's Address to the Nation 2017, Religion,
Archive