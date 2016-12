ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mexican fighter Saul Canelo Alvarez announced his plans for 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Accorging to ESPN's reporter Salvarado Sanchez, Canelo's plan A opponents are Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Gennady Golovkin. And plan B includes Billy Joe Saunders and Golovkin.