Weather
Astana -25 °С
Almaty -15 °С
Exchange rates
USD 335.48
EUR 357.19
RUB 5.28
CNY 48.74

6 children killed in school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee

6 children killed in school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee
22 November 15:20 103

LONDON. KAZINFORM A school bus carrying 35 children crashed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at about 16:00 local time on Monday, Kazinform refers to BBC.    

At least six children died and several were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators say the bus may have hit a utility pole before colliding with the tree which split the vehicle’s metal roof in two.

Five children were found dead inside the bus after the accident, and another child died in hospital, according to a spokeswoman for the district attorney.

 

 

Keywords: World News,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Soyuz spacecraft with US, Russian, French crew docks to ISS
Society > Science 0
GGG, Jacobs likely to fight in March
Sport > Sport 0
Death toll rises to 60 after train derailment in India
World News > World News 0
Nursultanov wins his first professional fight in Las Vegas
Sport > Sport 0
We attach great importance to Kazakh President's visit to South Korea - Soosuk Lim
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Black ice caused GAZelle-bus collision near Balkhash
Regions > Karaganda region 0
Ward defeats Kovalev on points
Sport > Sport 0

Archive