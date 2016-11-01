6 children killed in school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee

LONDON. KAZINFORM A school bus carrying 35 children crashed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at about 16:00 local time on Monday, Kazinform refers to BBC.

At least six children died and several were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators say the bus may have hit a utility pole before colliding with the tree which split the vehicle’s metal roof in two.

Five children were found dead inside the bus after the accident, and another child died in hospital, according to a spokeswoman for the district attorney.