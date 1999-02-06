50 textbooks in Kazakh to be translated into English

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 50 textbooks published in the Kazakh language are being translated into English as part the program on introduction of trilingual education, Chairman of the Higher Educational Institutions Association Rakhman Alshanov revealed at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana on Monday.

"The Government has been paying utmost attention to the development of trilingual education recently. Various academic programs in English are implemented at 42 tertiary institutions in Kazakhstan. Besides, the decision to pen textbooks in English previously published in the Kazakh language was made. We have a lot of achievements to show to the world. 50 textbooks are being translated. We plan to increase that figure in the future," Alashanov noted.



He explained it is crucial to digitalize the textbooks published in the Kazakh language and make them available through the republican e-library.



Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had begun developing the textbooks as part of the introduction of trilingual education in the country.