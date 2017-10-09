Weather
2018 World Cup qualifiers: Kazakhstan finishes last in group after Armenia draw

9 October 2017 07:31 239

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After a draw in the final match of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Armenia, the Kazakh team finished last in the Group E with only 3 points, Sports.kz reports.

The guests scored first, in the 26th minute Henrikh Mkhitaryan sent the ball into the net after a nice pass from Marcos Pizzelli.

Kazakhstan managed to equalize the score with a great header by Baurzhan Turisbek in the second half.

Kazakhstan finished last in the group with only 3 points and 0 wins, showing its worst result in the World Cup qualifiers in 11 years.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia - Qualifiers Group E:

Poland - 25 points,
Denmark - 22 points,
Montenegro - 16 points,
Romania - 12 points,
Armenia - 7 points,
Kazakhstan - 3 points.

 

