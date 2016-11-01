Weather
1st online university in Kazakh to be launched in 2017

23 November 10:00 84

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first national online university in the Kazakh language will be launched in 2017, Khabar 24 TV Channel has learnt from the social fund "WikiBilim".

The project was developed on the basis of a well-known platform of Harvard University. It will be a website filled in with video lectures of Kazakhstani professors. The key advantage of the online university is that Internet users can attend lectures for free.

"The first video lectures on our web portal will relate to such spheres as telecommunications, business and information technologies. Those courses are the most popular. But, of course, there are plans to expand the number of topics and lectures. The leading technical institutions of the country have already confirmed participation in our project," President of the fund Nurbek Matzhani said.

