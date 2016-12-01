153 Kazakhstan Poles returned to historical homeland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A group of 153 people of Polish origin came to Poland from Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Prime Minister of Poland Beata Szydlo has invited repatriates, gives MIA "Kazinform" with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

"We want to rectify the historical injustice and begin return of Poles to the historical homeland. It should have happened long ago", - Vice Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Moravetsky told.

The majority of the people from the Polish group are from the villages of North Kazakhstan area. Ethnic Poles from Kazakhstan will be placed in the House of the Polish diaspora in Pultusk. The Association of Polish community which has prepared educational and special assimilation programs will take care of them.

On March 17, 2016 the Polish Senate adopted the resolution on the 80th anniversary of the first deportation to Kazakhstan Poles who lived in the territories which borders with the Ukrainian SSR. As a result of two large-scale resettlements there were more than 60 thousand Poles in Kazakhstan.

"The senate of Poland is convinced that the Polish Government is bound to make everything for the Poles to have an opportunity to return to the historical homeland" - is said in the resolution.